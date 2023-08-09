Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 838 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

EOG traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.58. 1,296,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,421. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

