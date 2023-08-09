Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.94. 53,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,405. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.03%.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

