TD Cowen Boosts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $185.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.46. The stock had a trading volume of 164,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,944. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

