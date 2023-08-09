TD Securities Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

EFN stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.14. 569,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.36. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$15.05 and a 52-week high of C$21.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 EPS for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.