TD Securities Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFN
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 EPS for the current year.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.