TD Securities Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $74.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Magna International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.14.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

MGA traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. 987,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 664.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.