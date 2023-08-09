TD Securities Trims Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Target Price to C$41.00

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTVLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pet Valu from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pet Valu in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods, treats, toys, apparel, and accessories in Canada. The company offers its products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small pets. It also provides bones and chews, collars and leashes, fleas and ticks, health and wellness, pet cages and carriers, dog and cat toys, litters and accessories, crates, pens and gates, wild bird products, and other pet-related accessories; and grooming and adoption services for pets, as well as operates dog-wash stations.
