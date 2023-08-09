Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.66. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.72 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

