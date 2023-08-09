Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.84 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after acquiring an additional 481,624 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.