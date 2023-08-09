Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNK

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.33. 669,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,653. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.