Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telefónica from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefónica

Telefónica Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TEF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,062. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth $53,671,000,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 74.1% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 140,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.