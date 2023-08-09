Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE:GIM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 112,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,659. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

