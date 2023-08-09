Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.44. 4,782,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

