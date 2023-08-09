Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. 2,682,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,513. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Teradata by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

