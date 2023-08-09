Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.
TERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TERN
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Terns Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- High-Yield Wendy’s Ready To Rally After Sizzling Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.