Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $193.46 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $193.46 million and $32.94 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 342,571,602 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

