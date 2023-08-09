TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.59

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 479132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $697.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

