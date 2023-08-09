TFC Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $439.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.07. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 231.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

