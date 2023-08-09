TFC Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 138 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $494.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $581.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

