TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.84.

TFI International stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.14. TFI International has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 77.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

