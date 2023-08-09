TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$182.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$158.60.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
