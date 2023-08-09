The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells $133,518.10 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $133,518.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,933.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andersons Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANDE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. 205,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,412. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

