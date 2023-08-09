The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.14. 38,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Clorox has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is 396.64%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

