The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,240 shares of company stock worth $13,923,918 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,852,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,944. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.