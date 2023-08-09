The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

GBX stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

