The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,668. The firm has a market cap of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

