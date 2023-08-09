The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,938,274.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 16,600 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $763,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,928,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,938,274.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $3,154,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,828,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,922,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,100 shares of company stock valued at $35,812,340. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

