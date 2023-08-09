The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,686,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

