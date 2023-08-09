Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,020,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,164,285,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.78. The company had a trading volume of 948,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

