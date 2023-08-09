Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Decreased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.52. The stock had a trading volume of 259,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,438. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.