TI Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TI Trust Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

