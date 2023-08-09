TI Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TI Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.94. The company had a trading volume of 681,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.03 and a 200-day moving average of $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

