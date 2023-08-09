TI Trust Inc. Trims Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

TI Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 720,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after acquiring an additional 197,554 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of THO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. The stock had a trading volume of 525,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,115. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

