Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.20

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $66.64, with a volume of 391810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Tidewater Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 55.6% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 137,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

