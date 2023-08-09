Timberland Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Timberland Bancorp

About Timberland Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.