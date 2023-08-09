Timberland Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
Timberland Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $35.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Timberland Bancorp
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Timberland Bancorp
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks to Buy After Heavy Insider Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Novo Nordisk Soars To New High On Weight-Loss Drug Trial Results
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Oil & Gas Are Moving In August, Here Are The 3 Industry Favorites
Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.