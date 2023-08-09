TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $88.00 at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.