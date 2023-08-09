Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $31.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOST. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

NYSE:TOST traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 15,041,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,610. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. Toast has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,619,169 shares in the company, valued at $35,945,551.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,885,296 shares of company stock valued at $63,111,110 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,356,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

