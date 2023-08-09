Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $23.05. Toast shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 11,739,671 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
Toast Stock Up 18.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.73.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
