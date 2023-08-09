Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE MODG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. 6,533,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $109,184.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

