Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on August 22nd

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7481 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 37,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

