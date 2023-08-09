Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$1.54 on Wednesday, hitting C$70.74. 826,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

