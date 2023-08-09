TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

TPG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. 125,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TPG has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in TPG by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

