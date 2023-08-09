TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $603.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

TPG Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TPG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 69,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,001. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TPG in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.