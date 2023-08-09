TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.
TA has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
