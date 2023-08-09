TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.67.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE TDG traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $883.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,497. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.46. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,018 shares of company stock worth $40,893,532. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.