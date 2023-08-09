Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Trading Up 5.7%

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.90 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.18). 125,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 19,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.12).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.