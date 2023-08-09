Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Announces Earnings Results

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Treace Medical Concepts updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of -0.08.

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $27,631,850.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,553,665 in the last three months. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 45.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,156.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,520,000 after purchasing an additional 495,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 18.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

