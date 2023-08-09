TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. TreeHouse Foods updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 2.9 %

THS traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on THS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.