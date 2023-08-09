Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tremor International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tremor International by 93.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMR opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.