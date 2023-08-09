Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Shares of TRMR opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
