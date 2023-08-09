Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.51 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

