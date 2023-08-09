Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

